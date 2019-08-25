Dickerson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, five RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Phillies' 9-3 win over the Marlins.

Dickerson has driven in nine runs over the past three games, exceeding his output for his previous 12 contests combined. He'll occupy the cleanup spot Sunday for a fourth straight contest and should stick in the heart of the order even after Bryce Harper (personal) returns from the paternity list.