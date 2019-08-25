Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Plates five runs
Dickerson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, five RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Phillies' 9-3 win over the Marlins.
Dickerson has driven in nine runs over the past three games, exceeding his output for his previous 12 contests combined. He'll occupy the cleanup spot Sunday for a fourth straight contest and should stick in the heart of the order even after Bryce Harper (personal) returns from the paternity list.
More News
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Drives home two runs•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Rejoins lineup•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: X-rays return negative•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Leaves with hand injury•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Sitting against lefty•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Sitting with Bruce back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...