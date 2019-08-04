Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Recent power surge continues
Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
Dickerson plated a run in the fifth inning on an RBI single to left, and he delivered a two-run homer in the ninth, though it wouldn't be enough to secure the victory. The 30-year-old outfielder isn't generally known for his power, but he's left the yard three times over his last three contests, cranking two home runs in his last game as a Pirate on Tuesday.
More News
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Sits again Saturday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Friday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Not available Thursday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Heads across Pennsylvania•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Sitting on deadline day•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Goes deep twice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...