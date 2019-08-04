Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

Dickerson plated a run in the fifth inning on an RBI single to left, and he delivered a two-run homer in the ninth, though it wouldn't be enough to secure the victory. The 30-year-old outfielder isn't generally known for his power, but he's left the yard three times over his last three contests, cranking two home runs in his last game as a Pirate on Tuesday.