Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Rejoins lineup
Dickerson (finger) is starting in left field and hitting cleanup Thursday against the Cubs.
Dickerson has been cleared to rejoin the starting nine for Thursday's series finale after missing Wednesday's game with a bruised finger. The 30-year-old is hitting .300 with three home runs and a .957 OPS in nine games since joining the Phillies and will look to keep things rolling against righty Yu Darvish on Thursday.
