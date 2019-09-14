Dickerson (foot) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Left foot soreness forced Dickerson from Wednesday's game and he's now set to miss a second consecutive start, though the Phillies are facing a lefty (Eduardo Rodriguez) and Dickerson probably would have sat anyway. X-rays on the foot were negative but his MRI showed a bruised navicular bone, per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Manager Gabe Kapler said it will likely be a "pain management issue" for Dickerson the rest of the year.