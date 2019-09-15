Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Remains out Sunday
Dickerson (foot) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Red Sox.
Dickerson was expected to rejoin Sunday's starting nine since manager Gabe Kapler said the left foot injury will likely be a "pain management issue," but he remains on the bench for the series finale. The 30-year-old will now have Monday's scheduled off day to provide some additional recovery time. Brad Miller will start in left field Sunday.
More News
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Expected back Sunday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Remains out Saturday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: X-rays return negative•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Exits with foot soreness•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Belts two homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...