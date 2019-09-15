Dickerson (foot) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Red Sox.

Dickerson was expected to rejoin Sunday's starting nine since manager Gabe Kapler said the left foot injury will likely be a "pain management issue," but he remains on the bench for the series finale. The 30-year-old will now have Monday's scheduled off day to provide some additional recovery time. Brad Miller will start in left field Sunday.

