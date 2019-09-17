Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Shut down with fractured foot
Dickerson has been placed on the 60-day injured list and will miss the rest of the season due to a fractured left foot, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson suffered a foot injury during Wednesday's game, and although initial X-rays came back negative, the team has since announced that the outfielder is done for the year with a broken foot. Edubray Ramos (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move. Jay Bruce, Nick Williams and Jose Pirela could see more time in left field down the stretch with Dickerson out of commission.
