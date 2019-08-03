Dickerson is not in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.

Dickerson was expected to fill a significant role after coming over from Pittsburgh at the deadline, at least until Jay Bruce returns from his oblique injury, but he's been limited to just one pinch-hit appearance thus far. Saturday's absence is likely due to the fact that lefty Ross Detwiler will be on the mound for the opposition. Sean Rodriguez will start in left field in his absence.