Dickerson is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Dickerson will head to the bench for Monday's series opener after going 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in his first start for the Phillies on Sunday. Per Montemurro, Dickerson is managing a groin strain, which helps explain why he's started just one of his first four games with Philadelphia. Adam Haseley is starting in left field in this one.

