Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Sitting Monday
Dickerson is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson will head to the bench for Monday's series opener after going 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in his first start for the Phillies on Sunday. Per Montemurro, Dickerson is managing a groin strain, which helps explain why he's started just one of his first four games with Philadelphia. Adam Haseley is starting in left field in this one.
More News
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Recent power surge continues•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Sits again Saturday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Friday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Not available Thursday•
-
Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Heads across Pennsylvania•
-
Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Sitting on deadline day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...