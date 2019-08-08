Phillies' Corey Dickerson: Sitting with Bruce back
Dickerson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants.
Dickerson has started the past two games in left field and gone 3-for-9 with a home run, but he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series opener in San Francisco as Jay Bruce -- who was activated from the injured list Thursday -- gets the start in his place. It remains to be seen how the Phillies will divvy up playing time between the two lefty-hitting outfielders down the stretch, but Dickerson may have to slide to center field occasionally to see more consistent at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal