Dickerson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants.

Dickerson has started the past two games in left field and gone 3-for-9 with a home run, but he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series opener in San Francisco as Jay Bruce -- who was activated from the injured list Thursday -- gets the start in his place. It remains to be seen how the Phillies will divvy up playing time between the two lefty-hitting outfielders down the stretch, but Dickerson may have to slide to center field occasionally to see more consistent at-bats.