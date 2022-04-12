Knebel and the Phillies are waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Knebel was unavailable with flu-like symptoms Monday and hit the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but it looks as though the team isn't yet sure what his illness is. The symptoms alone are enough for him to hit the COVID-specific injured list, but he could return quickly if it turns out that he's dealing with the flu instead.
More News
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Returns from COVID-19 IL•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Lands on COVID-19 injured list•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Unavailable due to illness•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Secures first save•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Closer, as of now•
-
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Agrees to deal with Phillies•