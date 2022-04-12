Knebel and the Phillies are waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Knebel was unavailable with flu-like symptoms Monday and hit the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but it looks as though the team isn't yet sure what his illness is. The symptoms alone are enough for him to hit the COVID-specific injured list, but he could return quickly if it turns out that he's dealing with the flu instead.