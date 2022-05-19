Knebel didn't walk or strike out a batter in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Padres.

He needed only four pitches to get the job done, as the top of the San Diego order swung early but couldn't make any good contact. Knebel has been relatively effective as the Phillies' closer, only being scored upon in 13 of his 16 appearances and posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 16 innings, but his 21.2 percent strikeout rate would be the worst mark of his career by far if it doesn't improve over the summer.