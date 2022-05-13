Knebel earned the save over the Dodgers on Thursday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning during which he gave up two walks and one hit.

Knebel's outing against his former club began in very shaky fashion, as he loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks before recording an out. However, the veteran was able to escape the jam without allowing runs by inducing a pair of short flyouts and a foulout. Knebel is 7-for-8 in save opportunities this season, posting a 2.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 14.1 innings.