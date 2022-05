Knebel struck out two across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Mariners.

Knebel entered the game with the tying run at the plate but struck out Jesse Winker to avoid significant danger. He then returned for the ninth frame and retired the Mariners in order to lock down his sixth save of the campaign. Knebel has held opponents scoreless in 11 of his 13 appearances this season and maintained a 2.70 ERA with a 14:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings.