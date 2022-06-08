Knebel tossed a scoreless ninth inning, walking three and striking out one batter on his way to a save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

After the Phillies scored two runs in the top of the inning, Knebel was called on to protect a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth. He made things interesting, walking Andrew McCutchen to open the inning before later loading the bases by issuing two more free passes with two outs in the frame. Knebel was able to get Pablo Reyes swinging to end the contest and avoid any damage in the outing, securing his 10th save in 13 chances this season. The closer now owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 24 innings in 24 appearances in 2022.