Knebel (0-3) took the loss and blown save during Sunday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Knebel entered in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead and retired the first two Dodgers before surrendering a triple, walk and double that plated both runners, resulting in a walk-off victory for Los Angeles. The 30-year-old had converted three-straight save opportunities while only permitting one baserunner but has now blown two saves in his last five chances. The outing increased Knebel's ERA and WHIP to a borderline 3.60 and 1.27 through 15 innings.