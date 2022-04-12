Knebel was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.

Knebel was unavailable Monday due to what were reportedly flu-like symptoms, but the apparent flu may actually be COVID-19 instead. If he has indeed tested positive for the virus, he could miss over a week. Brad Hand got the save in his absence Monday, though opportunities could also go to Jeurys Familia or Seranthony Dominguez if the Phillies face a run of righties in the ninth inning.

