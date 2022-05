Knebel earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets. He had two strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner.

The right-hander threw 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes as he quickly retired the side in order to rebound from blowing his first save of the season Thursday. Knebel has given up an earned run in only two of his 12 outings this season and has a 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 12 innings while converting five of six save chances.