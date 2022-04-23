Knebel struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning while earning a save over the Brewers on Friday.
Knebel had no issue working a clean inning to finish off the 4-2 win over Milwaukee. He's now converted all three of his save chances while posting a 6:2 K:BB through six innings this season. The veteran righty has yet to allow a run and has been perfect in his last two appearances.
