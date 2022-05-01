Knebel saved Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Manager Joe Girardi called on Knebel with two on and two out in the eighth and the righty delivered by inducing a groundout following a walk that loaded the bases. He stayed in for the ninth and was able to work around a one-out single to secure his fourth save in nine appearances. Knebel now owns a 0.96 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with eight strikeouts in 9.1 innings.