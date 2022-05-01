Knebel saved Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Manager Joe Girardi called on Knebel with two-on and two-out in the eighth and the righty delivered by inducing a groundout following a walk that loaded the bases. He stayed in for the ninth and was able to work around a one-out single to secure his fourth save in nine appearances. Knebel now owns a 0.96 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with eight strikeouts in 9.1 innings.