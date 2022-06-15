Interim manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Knebel will be moved out of the closer's role for now, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Knebel suffered a shoulder injury over the weekend but returned to the mound Tuesday against the Marlins and was charged with the blown save by allowing three unearned runs on a hit and two walks while failing to record an out. The right-hander has struggled with his command over the last few weeks, posting a 4.26 ERA, 6:7 K:BB and 2.21 WHIP in 6.1 innings over his last seven starts. He'll attempt to right the ship while pitching in lower-leverage situations, while the Phillies will use a closer-by-committee approach for now. Brad Hand and Seranthony Dominguez seem like the top candidates for saves.