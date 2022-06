Knebel struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his ninth save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Giants.

After a couple shaky appearances to close out last month, Knebel got a fresh start in June and looked sharp, picking up his first save since May 18. The right-hander is only 9-for-12 in converting save chances this season, and his 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 22 innings reflect his lack of dominance.