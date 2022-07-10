Knebel allowed a walk and a strikeout across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Cardinals.

Knebel earned his first save since June 10 and his 12th of the season. He has pitched in a setup role across the last month with both Brad Hand and Seranthony Dominguez working ahead of him in save situations. However, both Hand and Dominguez pitched on consecutive days prior to Saturday's contest, which allowed Knebel to make a presumably brief return to the closer role. Knebel has turned in eight consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he's maintained a 7:3 K:BB.