Knebel was removed from Sunday's game game against the Mets with an apparent injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Knebel walked two batters threw only five of 14 pitches for strikes in one-third of an inning before exiting with an athletic trainer. The veteran right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
