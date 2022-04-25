Knebel (0-1) took the loss during Sunday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Brewers, allowing one run on two hits in one inning.

Knebel entered a scoreless tie in the ninth inning and permitted two singles followed by a Christian Yelich sacrifice fly to give his former team a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The run was the first the 30-year-old has surrendered this year and he still owns a 1.29 ERA with six strikeouts compared to four baserunners allowed through seven innings.