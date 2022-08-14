Knebel could miss some time after suffering a lat strain during Sunday's loss to the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Knebel won't travel with the team for Monday's series opener in Cincinnati and will instead return to Philadelphia to undergo an MRI. The 30-year-old seems unlikely to be available for the three-game set against the Reds and may require a trip to the injured list.
