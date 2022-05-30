Knebel (1-4) took the loss and blown save during Sunday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings.

After Philadelphia took the lead in the eighth inning, Knebel served up a game-tying Nick Plummer solo shot to lead of the ninth and blow the save. Manager Joe Girardi stuck with the righty for the 10th, and the 30-year-old again let in a run on a walk-off double, pushing his loss and blow-save tally to four and three respectively -- both of which rank second worst in MLB among relievers. Knebel now carries a 3.15 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 20 innings and hasn't converted a save since May 18.