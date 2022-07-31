Knebel (3-5) did not allow a baserunner over two scoreless innings of work to pick up the win in a 2-1 victory over the Pirates on Saturday. He struck out two.

Knebel was called in to pitch the top of ninth with the game tied 1-1, and he delivered in the high-leverage situation. Knebel struck out pinch hitter Oneil Cruz to cap off a three up, three down ninth inning. When Knebel game back out for the tenth he then picked Cruz off second with a highly deceptive pickoff move. The two shutout innings now give Knebel 10.2 scoreless innings pitched in the month of July. He was demoted from the closer role in June after struggling to throw strikes but he appears to have returned to form.