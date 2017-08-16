Randolph, 20, is hitting .258/.348/.405 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and seven steals through 110 games for High-A Clearwater.

Randolph's first full season in the minors resulted in decent power and patience at the dish, though not quite enough contact. He has been punched out 112 times in those 110 games. The former first round pick was aggressively pushed to High-A this season, though, so his average statistics should be taken with a grain of salt.