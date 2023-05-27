Kimbrel walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his sixth save of the season in a 6-4 win over Atlanta.

The 34-year-old has yet to blow a save chance this season, and Friday's performance gave Kimbrel his 400th career save, putting him in an exclusive club with Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, Francisco Rodriguez, John Franco, Billy Wagner and Kenley Jansen -- who, in a nifty bit of synchronicity, also collected his 400th against Atlanta on May 10. Kimbrel's 5.68 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB through 19 innings this season are less than stellar, however, and he'll likely cede closing duties back to Jose Alvarado )elbow) when the latter returns from the IL.