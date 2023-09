Kimbrel (7-6) took the loss in Tuesday's contest with Atlanta. He allowed an unearned run on one hit in one inning.

Kimbrel took an unfortunate loss in the 10th inning, allowing just one single that got past Philadelphia's drawn-in infield to score the automatic runner. Despite the loss, it marked his fifth straight appearance without allowing an earned run. Kimbrel is 23-for-26 in save opportunities this season with a 3.34 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 across 62 innings.