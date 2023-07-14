The right elbow irritation which landed Pache on the 10-day injured list is related to an old surgery during which he had a screw inserted into his arm, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The surgery actually happened back before Pache began his pro career back in 2016. It's currently viewed as a minor injury, although a timetable for his return won't be known until after he visits the doctor.
