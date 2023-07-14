Pache is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what injury Pache is dealing with, but Gelb says it's considered minor so the outfielder figures to be back when his 10 days are up. Johan Rojas is coming up to take Pache's spot on the Phillies' roster.
