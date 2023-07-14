Pache was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right elbow irritation.

It had been reported that Pache was heading to the IL and now we know what injury he's dealing with. The issue is considered minor, so he should be ready to return around the time he's first eligible on July 21. Johan Rojas has absorbed Pache's spot on the Phillies' roster and figures to take over as the short-side platoon in center field with Brandon Marsh.