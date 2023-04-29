Pache left Friday's game against the Astros in the fifth inning with an apparent injury, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports
Pache appeared to slip while taking a lead off second base and the outfielder was unable to continue. Brandon Marsh has replaced the outfielder as a pinch runner.
