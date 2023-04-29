Pache left Friday's game against the Astros with a right knee injury, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirerreports.
Pache picked up the injury while slipping off second base. The outfielder will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but for now he should be considered day-to-day. Brandon Marsh has taken over in the outfielder after beginning Friday's contest on the bench.
More News
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: To join PHI on Friday•
-
Phillies' Cristian Pache: Moved to Philadelphia•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Off Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Swinging torrid bat in spring•
-
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Logs second steal•