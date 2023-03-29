The Phillies acquired Pache from the Athletics in exchange for right-handed pitcher Billy Sullivan.
Pache heads to the Phillies after it was announced the former top prospect wouldn't make the Opening Day roster for the A's. The 24-year-old has impressed with his defensive prowess, but he has hit just .156 with a .439 OPS over 155 career MLB games with Oakland and Atlanta. Pache will be a reclamation project for the Phillies, but he will at least provide some late-inning value because of his glove.
