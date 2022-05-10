Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Sanchez was called up to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets. He started the nightcap but was only asked to throw 2.1 innings, giving up two runs. The outing raised his season ERA to 5.84. He'll remain one of the Phillies' top options whenever they need an extra starter.
