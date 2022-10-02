Sanchez was returned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Sanchez served as the 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals. He pitched the final three innings of the second game to earn an unconventional save, though he also allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one. Across 40 innings in the majors this season, Sanchez has a 5.63 ERA with a 35:17 K:BB.
