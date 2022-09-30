Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to serve as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Sanchez has made his last three major-league appearances out of the bullpen, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits and seven walks while striking out nine in 7.1 innings over that stretch. The southpaw should be available as a multi-inning option out of the Phillies' bullpen during Friday's twin bill.