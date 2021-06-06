The Phillies recalled Sanchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Sunday's 12-6 loss to the Nationals. He made his MLB debut out of the bullpen, covering 1.1 scoreless innings while giving up a hit and striking out two.
Philadelphia placed long reliever Chase Anderson on the COVID-19-related injured list in a corresponding move. Sanchez entered the contest while the Phillies were already trailing by six runs, so he's seemingly being viewed as a low-leverage reliever or mop-up man while he's up with the big club.
