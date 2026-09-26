Sanchez (18-7) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 across seven innings.

Sanchez gave up a run in each of the first two innings of Friday's start before settling in to keep the Rays off the board over the next five frames. He finished his start strongly with seven consecutive strikeouts from the fifth through seventh innings, but he did not get enough run support from his Phillies to avoid the loss. It was the sixth time this season that Sanchez recorded 10-plus strikeouts, but Friday was the first time he took the loss in the process. He's tied with Sonny Gray for most wins in the majors, with Sanchez finishing the regular season with a 2.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 149:46 K:BB over 169 innings. Sanchez figures to be the Phillies' top rotation option for the playoffs, assuming the team qualifies.