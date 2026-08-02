Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Fans 11 in six shutout innings

Sanchez (14-4) earned the win Saturday against the Orioles, allowing no runs on two hits and five walks in six innings. He struck out 11.

Although the five walks matched a season high, Sanchez danced around trouble in a scoreless start and recorded his second-most strikeouts of the season. It was an encouraging beginning to the month of August as well for the All-Star southpaw, who surrendered 16 runs over 21.2 innings during July en route to posting a 6.65 ERA and 1.85 WHIP last month. Sanchez is set to bring a strong 2.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 168:33 K:BB across 144.2 innings into a tough assignment against an upstart Nationals lineup.