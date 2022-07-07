Sanchez is scheduled to pitch as either a starter or bulk reliever in Sunday's game in St. Louis, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

He'll be awarded a second straight turn through the rotation after he acquitted himself well Tuesday in a home matchup with the Nationals. Sanchez struck out only two of the 18 batters he faced, but he rolled to an easy victory while blanking the Nationals over five innings and allowing two hits and two walks in the Phillies' 11-0 win.