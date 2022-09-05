Sanchez has made his last two appearances out of the Phillies bullpen, covering 4.1 innings and striking out seven while allowing six earned runs on five hits and six walks.

Sanchez struck out seven in a quality start Aug. 24 against the Reds, but he's since been replaced in the rotation by Bailey Falter, who was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley two days later. Though Sanchez could be the next man up if the Phillies require another starter at some point in September, he'll likely be limited to low-leverage or mop-up work out of the bullpen for the time being.