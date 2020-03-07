Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Optioned to Double-A
Sanchez was optioned to Double-A Reading on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
A hard-throwing southpaw, Sanchez was acquired from the Rays in an offseason trade that sent Curtis Mead to Tampa Bay. Sanchez will be developed as a starter for now, but he could move quickly if he is transitioned to the bullpen.
