Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Sanchez will return to Triple-A after he tossed eight innings, surrendering two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over two outings following his promotion July. The left-hander will remain a top candidate to get called up in the coming months.
