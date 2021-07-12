Sanchez (1-0) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Red Sox after allowing one run on four hits and a walk across three innings, fanning two.

Sanchez worked behind opener Brandon Kintzler, who only tossed one inning, and he limited the damage just enough to come away with his first win of the campaign. This was just Sanchez's second appearance of the season and he's not expected to play a big role out of the bullpen moving forward.