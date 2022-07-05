The Phillies recalled Sanchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Nationals.
Sanchez will be making his second start and ninth appearance of the season with the big club. Over his previous eight outings spanning 15.2 innings, Sanchez turned in a 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB.
