Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday and could start against the Red Sox, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez was recalled after four Philadelphia pitchers were placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Among those players was Aaron Nola, who was scheduled to start Sunday. Though no plans have been made official by the team, Sanchez served as a starter for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and is on regular rest. He's posted a 4.46 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in the minors this season, while also managing a 44:26 K:BB across 38.1 innings.